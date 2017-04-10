Boris Johnson calls Syria's Assad - arch-terrorist' and says US could launch new strikes
The US could launch new strikes against Syria, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned as he told Moscow it still has time to be on the "right side of the argument" in the conflict. Mr Johnson was widely criticised for failing to get the G7 to back his bid for new sanctions against senior Russian and Syrian figures in the aftermath of the chemical weapons attack on civilians in Idlib province.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Bucksfreepress.co.uk.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|10 hr
|robert
|22
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC