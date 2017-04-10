Boris Johnson calls Syria's Assad - arch-terrorist' and says US could launch new strikes

The US could launch new strikes against Syria, Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson has warned as he told Moscow it still has time to be on the "right side of the argument" in the conflict. Mr Johnson was widely criticised for failing to get the G7 to back his bid for new sanctions against senior Russian and Syrian figures in the aftermath of the chemical weapons attack on civilians in Idlib province.

