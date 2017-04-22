Bill Gates warns bioterrorism could kill millions more people than a nuclear attack
A bioterrorist attack which could wipe out 30 million people is becoming increasingly likely because it is easier than ever to create and spread deadly pathogens, Bill Gates has warned. The Microsoft founder, who was speaking ahead of a speech at the Royal United Services Institute in London, warned that an outbreak of a lethal respiratory virus such as smallpox would be more dangerous than even a nuclear attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at National Post.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Wed
|KCinNYC
|28
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC