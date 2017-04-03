Basque group ETA hands over tons of weapons to France
The Basque separatist group ETA on Saturday gave French authorities a list of eight caches where police found weapons, ammunition and explosives - a crucial move toward disarmament and a definitive end to its decades-long violent struggle to carve out a homeland on the French-Spanish border. Paris prosecutor Francois Molins said police have searched each site and discovered, in containers and bags, "dozens of handguns and rifles, thousands of pieces of ammunition, several hundred kilograms of explosives and products that can be used to make explosives, several hundreds of detonators and timers."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Sat
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Fri
|RTIC
|18
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Fri
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC