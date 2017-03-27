Bangladesh police kill three militants in operation
Three Islamist militants were killed on Saturday during a police operation in Bangladesh's north east Borohat of Moulavibazar, said Monirul Islam, chief of the counter-terrorism unit of Bangladesh police. "Police asked them to surrender but instead the female militant ...responded with a grenade attack on SWAT," Monirul told reporters.
