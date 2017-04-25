An activist who served 10 years on a ...

An activist who served 10 years on a terror conviction in Israel is being deported from the US

A Palestinian-born activist who spent 10 years in an Israeli prison on a terrorism conviction before moving to the United States and gaining citizenship pleaded guilty on Tuesday to immigration fraud, agreeing to be deported rather than sent to prison. Rasmieh Yousef Odeh, 69, is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 17 and subsequently stripped of her US citizenship and expelled from the country.

