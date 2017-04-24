Ambassador to Ireland who killed Otta...

Ambassador to Ireland who killed Ottawa terrorist feared for his job...

Read more: Canada.com

Canada's terrorist-slaying ambassador to Ireland feared he might be fired after manhandling a protester in Dublin last May, but privately told well-wishers he'd do the same again and would at least leave "with a bang." In the hours and days after the unusual episode at a politically charged event, Kevin Vickers declined to comment publicly, even as some criticized his actions.

Chicago, IL

