Ambassador to Ireland who killed Ottawa terrorist feared for his job...
Canada's terrorist-slaying ambassador to Ireland feared he might be fired after manhandling a protester in Dublin last May, but privately told well-wishers he'd do the same again and would at least leave "with a bang." In the hours and days after the unusual episode at a politically charged event, Kevin Vickers declined to comment publicly, even as some criticized his actions.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Canada.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|More "Fake News" From PBS: Tim McVeigh, The Okl...
|Sun
|Rswan
|2
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Apr 22
|Yeti
|29
|Why Is Russia Helping Anti-U.S. Insurgents in A...
|Apr 17
|copout
|9
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Apr 14
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,629
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC