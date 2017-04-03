Abdullah and Trump are united against...

Abdullah and Trump are united against ISIS, divided on refugees

Read more: KSEE-TV Fresno

When King Abdullah II of Jordan was presented with a wave of refugees from Syria, he welcomed more than a million people into his country. The two world leaders meeting Wednesday are united in the fight against ISIS but are each other's antithesis when it comes to responding to the now ever-present problem of Syrian refugees.

