Abdullah and Trump are united against ISIS, divided on refugees
When King Abdullah II of Jordan was presented with a wave of refugees from Syria, he welcomed more than a million people into his country. The two world leaders meeting Wednesday are united in the fight against ISIS but are each other's antithesis when it comes to responding to the now ever-present problem of Syrian refugees.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KSEE-TV Fresno.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Mon
|Right44
|17
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 29
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC