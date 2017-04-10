36 ISIS fighters killed by US 'mother...

36 ISIS fighters killed by US 'mother of all bombs': Afghan official

18 hrs ago Read more: WEHT

In its second major display of military might in one week, the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border.

