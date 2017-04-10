36 ISIS fighters killed by US 'mother of all bombs': Afghan official
In its second major display of military might in one week, the US dropped its most powerful non-nuclear bomb on ISIS positions in a remote part of Afghanistan. Afghan officials said 36 militants were killed in the strike in Nangarhar province, near the Pakistan border.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WEHT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|17 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|68
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|18 hr
|Frogmouth Trump
|25
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Wed
|Joni Schuyler
|19
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|Apr 12
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC