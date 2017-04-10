2 suburban Chicago men arrested on terrorism charges
" Two suburban Chicago men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support the Islamic State militant group. A statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says Joseph D. Jones and Edward Schimenti were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiring to provide and attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|11 hr
|Joni Schuyler
|19
|Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09)
|22 hr
|Putin warns T ramp
|53
|Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14)
|Tue
|Geezer Files
|24
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Apr 8
|Just Slim
|276,630
|Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I...
|Apr 7
|Moses Kestenbaum ODA
|55
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC