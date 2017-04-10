2 suburban Chicago men arrested on te...

2 suburban Chicago men arrested on terrorism charges

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: The New Zealand Herald

" Two suburban Chicago men have been arrested on suspicion of conspiring to support the Islamic State militant group. A statement from the U.S. attorney's office in Chicago says Joseph D. Jones and Edward Schimenti were arrested Wednesday on charges of conspiring to provide and attempt to provide material support to the Islamic State of Iraq and al-Sham.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The New Zealand Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... 11 hr Joni Schuyler 19
News Gadhafi: U.S. should seek peace with bin Laden (Feb '09) 22 hr Putin warns T ramp 53
News Obama expands ISIL fight into Syria; Canada won... (Sep '14) Tue Geezer Files 24
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Apr 8 Just Slim 276,630
News Dropping the Hammer Us slaps new sanctions on I... Apr 7 Moses Kestenbaum ODA 55
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Pope Francis
  1. South Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,561 • Total comments across all topics: 280,263,323

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC