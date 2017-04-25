2 police wounded in shooting on French island of Reunion
A man suspected of links to radical Islam and of glorifying terrorism shot two police officers on the French island of Reunion during an arrest Thursday, officials said. Police managed to detain the man and his mother, and found weapons and material for making explosives in their apartment in the town of Saint Benoit de la Reunion, according to the Interior Ministry.
