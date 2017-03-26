With eye toward Trump, Arab leaders to seek consensus

With an eye toward Washington, leaders of a fractured and conflict-ridden Arab world hold their annual summit this week, seeking common positions and possible leverage as President Donald Trump weighs his approach toward the region. From their hotel on the Dead Sea, they have a view of the Israeli-occupied West Bank on the opposite shore - a visual reminder of the stalled Palestinian quest for statehood, an issue that host Jordan says will take centre stage this year.

