Why is the American far-right so obsessed with Europe?
For members of a movement that purports to focus on putting American interests first, American nationalists seem to spend an awful lot of time obsessing about Europe. Europe's birthrates are too low and Europe has Muslim minorities that it's not integrating well, Republican Rep. Steve King of Iowa complains , by way of defending his tweet that said, "We can't restore our civilization with somebody else's babies."
