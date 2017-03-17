Virginia Attorney General Partnering With Terrorism Linked CAIR to Oppose Trump Travel Ban
The Council on Islamic Relations, better known as CAIR, has announced the terrorism linked group will host a town hall meeting Friday night with Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring. The town hall will center around opposing President Trump's executive order temporarily barring refugees and visitors from Somalia, Yemen, Syria, Libya, Iran and Sudan to the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Townhall.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|23 hr
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Thu
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Wed
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC