US imposes new rules on travelers from 8 Muslim-majority countries1 hour ago

Washington, Mar 21 Passengers traveling to the US from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries, including from global hubs like Dubai, cannot carry large electronic devices like cameras and laptops as cabin baggage under a new Trump administration order today, citing terrorism concerns. According to the tough security restrictions, passengers will have to check in any devices bigger than a smartphone - including iPads, Kindles and laptops - before clearing security or boarding, US officials said.

