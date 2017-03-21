US imposes new rules on travelers from 8 Muslim-majority countries1 hour ago
Washington, Mar 21 Passengers traveling to the US from 10 airports in eight Muslim-majority countries, including from global hubs like Dubai, cannot carry large electronic devices like cameras and laptops as cabin baggage under a new Trump administration order today, citing terrorism concerns. According to the tough security restrictions, passengers will have to check in any devices bigger than a smartphone - including iPads, Kindles and laptops - before clearing security or boarding, US officials said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mon
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Mar 15
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC