UPDATE 1-Militants kill themselves with grenade in Bangladesh
As many as eight militants have blown themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital rather than surrender to officers who had cornered them in their hideout, police said on Thursday. Police urged the militants in Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.
