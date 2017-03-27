UPDATE 1-Militants kill themselves wi...

UPDATE 1-Militants kill themselves with grenade in Bangladesh

Read more: Reuters

As many as eight militants have blown themselves up with a grenade north of the Bangladeshi capital rather than surrender to officers who had cornered them in their hideout, police said on Thursday. Police urged the militants in Nasirpur, northeast of the capital Dhaka, to give themselves up on Wednesday, but instead they detonated the grenade.

Chicago, IL

