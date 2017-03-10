Unusual security - including witness in disguise - set for Denver terrorism trial

Bakhtiyor Jameav of Philadelphia, who is charged with allegedly providing material support to the Islamic Jihad Union , a terrorist organization Death threats have prompted extra security measures including the rare instance of allowing one critical witness to use an alias and wear a disguise while testifying in a federal terrorism case that starts Monday in Denver. That's one of a slew of extraordinary security measures that will be used to safeguard U.S. intelligence agents and prosecution witnesses during the trial of 50-year-old Bakhtiyor Jameav of Philadelphia, who is charged with allegedly providing material support to the Islamic Jihad Union , a terrorist organization.

