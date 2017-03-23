UN warns that destroying cultural heritage may be war crime
The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday condemning the unlawful destruction of cultural heritage and warning the Islamic State extremist group, al-Qaida and other combatants that such attacks may constitute war crimes. The resolution approved by the U.N.'s most powerful body expands previous measures which were limited to the illicit trafficking in looted cultural items to fund terrorism, and focused on Iraq and Syria where Islamic State extremists have destroyed ancient sites including Palmyra.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|16 hr
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|16 hr
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|16 hr
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Mar 16
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 16
|Texxy
|276,627
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC