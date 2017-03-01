UN panel alleges Aleppo war crimes; Syria talks inch forward

A U.N. panel said Wednesday the evacuation of eastern Aleppo, after months of siege and aerial bombing by Russian and Syrian forces, was one of many war crimes committed by those fighting for control of the city. The findings came amid open-ended peace talks mediated by a U.N. envoy, and could bolster opposition demands for a political transition in which Syrian President Bashar Assad would cede power - something the government has adamantly rejected.

