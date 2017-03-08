UN envoy says next round of Syrian ta...

UN envoy says next round of Syrian talks to start March 23

Next Story Prev Story
18 hrs ago Read more: Stars and Stripes

The United Nations special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he intends to bring the government and opposition back to Geneva for a fifth round of talks on March 23 to pursue agreement on a transition to end the six-year war. Staffan de Mistura told reporters after briefing the Security Council behind closed doors that the U.N. will be promoting substantive talks on four issues - governance, a new constitution, elections and counter-terrorism, "including the security organization and confidence-building measures."

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stars and Stripes.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Wed Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Wed Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Wed Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Syria
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,305 • Total comments across all topics: 279,438,630

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC