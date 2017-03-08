UN envoy says next round of Syrian talks to start March 23
The United Nations special envoy for Syria said Wednesday he intends to bring the government and opposition back to Geneva for a fifth round of talks on March 23 to pursue agreement on a transition to end the six-year war. Staffan de Mistura told reporters after briefing the Security Council behind closed doors that the U.N. will be promoting substantive talks on four issues - governance, a new constitution, elections and counter-terrorism, "including the security organization and confidence-building measures."
