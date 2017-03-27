UN chief: With US cuts looming, UN to rally other donors

The United Nations, faced with the possibility of deep U.S. funding cuts, is trying to mobilize more support from Europe, the Arab Gulf states and elsewhere, the U.N. chief said on Tuesday, adding that a time of growing global need is "not the moment to reduce solidarity." Antonio Guterres spoke during a tour of the Zaatari camp for 80,000 Syrian refugees in northern Jordan.

