UK's anti-terror forces thwart 13 attacks since mid-2013
" British security forces have thwarted 13 terrorist attacks in less than four years, mostly thanks to information provided by the public, the country's most senior anti-terrorism official said Monday. Mark Rowley, assistant commission for London's Metropolitan Police, said security and intelligence agencies are dealing with more than 500 investigations at any one time.
