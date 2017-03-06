Ukraine takes Russia to UN court over rebel funding, Crimea
Ukraine's deputy foreign minister on Monday accused Russia of financing terrorism by shipping arms, ammunition and funds to separatist rebels in eastern Ukraine and of discriminating against non-Russians in the annexed Crimean Peninsula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Now Newspaper.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|5 hr
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 3
|Divorce proceedings
|60
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
|Donald Trump's Muslim ban a 'self-inflicted wou...
|Feb 17
|who cares
|63
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC