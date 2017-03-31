UK terrorist Masood killed by single ...

UK terrorist Masood killed by single shot

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Oak Ridge Observer

The mourners also observed a minute's silence at the very moment on Mar 22 when Khalid Masood ploughed his vehicle into a crowd in a rampage that killed three people on Westminster Bridge in the shadow of Big Ben. A police officer who was killed during the Westminster terror attack died after being stabbed in the chest, despite wearing body armour.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Oak Ridge Observer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Wed Just Slim 276,628
News Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ... Wed Texxy 11
News Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ... Mar 24 Canuck stay home 2
News What prompted the US and UK electronics bans? Mar 24 Canuck stay home 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 24 Fairyland no go 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 20 CombOver Donald 67
News Family's petition calls for change to ransom po... Mar 18 Capn 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Final Four
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Iran
  1. Oakland
  2. Climate Change
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,470 • Total comments across all topics: 279,952,092

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC