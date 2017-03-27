UK police, Muslim youths link hands to mark London attack
Police officers, Muslim youths and hundreds of others linked hands Wednesday on Westminster Bridge to honour the four people who died in a terrorist attack that started on the span a week earlier. The bridge fell silent at 2:40 p.m. to mark the moment when Khalid Masood began mowing down pedestrians, killing three.
