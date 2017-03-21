UK follows US ban of electronic devices in cabins on some flights
The U.K. is joining the U.S. in its ban restricting passengers from bringing some electronic devices onto flights from the Middle East. Phones, laptops, and tablets that are larger than 16 cm in length and wider than 9.3 cm will no longer be allowed in the cabin on select flights coming from several Middle Eastern countries, the U.K.'s department of transportation said on Tuesday.
