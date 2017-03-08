UK counter-terrorism police released a fascinating podcast about the real terror plots it has foiled
The UK's National Counter Terror Police Unit has released a podcast chronicling the stories of the real terror plots it has managed to prevent. "Code:Severe" launched on on March 6 and shot to the number three spot in the UK iTunes podcast charts at the time of writing, ahead of "Serial," "Desert Island Discs," and "TED Talks."
