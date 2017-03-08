Two police officers hurt in suspected...

Two police officers hurt in suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem

Read more: The Times of Israel

Israeli police at the scene of attempted stabbing of a police officer outside Lions' Gate in the Old City of Jerusalem on October 12, 2015. Two Border Police officers were wounded in a suspected stabbing attack in Jerusalem in the early hours of Monday morning.

