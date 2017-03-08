Twin blasts kill 40 near religious sites in Syria's capital
Twin blasts Saturday near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syrian capital Damascus killed at least 40 people, most of them Iraqis, according to Syrian and Iraqi officials. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Courier.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Mar 8
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC