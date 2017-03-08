Twin blasts kill 40 near religious si...

Twin blasts kill 40 near religious sites in Syria's capital

Twin blasts Saturday near holy shrines frequented by Shiites in the Syrian capital Damascus killed at least 40 people, most of them Iraqis, according to Syrian and Iraqi officials. There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the attacks.

