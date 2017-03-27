Turkish pop star, journalists on trial over failed coup

A Turkish pop singer and 28 other people, mostly journalists, went on trial Monday on terrorism charges for alleged links to a failed coup attempt, highlighting the gulf between Turkey's assertions that such prosecutions are needed to restore stability and international concerns that Turkish democracy is in peril. Singer Atilla Tas and the other suspects in Turkey face up to 10 years in prison if convicted of membership in "an armed terrorist organization" in a massive government crackdown that has included closing more than 100 media outlets and the arrests of reporters and editors suspected of ties to the July 15 insurrection.

