Trump, Ryan budgets will kill more Americans per year than all Muslim extremist attacks combined
Donald Trump has won the presidency after narrowly carrying a few states to put him above 270 electoral votes. But... At his Senate confirmation hearing, Attorney General Jeff Sessions lied under oath that he had never had contact with the... Meals on Wheels.
Comments
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|15 hr
|CombOver Donald
|66
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|Thu
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Thu
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|Thu
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|Wed
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Mar 15
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
