Trump, Merkel to discuss NATO, terrorism in upcoming meeting
In this March 10, 2017 file photo, German Chancellor Angela Merkel speaks in Brussels. President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday, March 14, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Comments
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Wed
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 8
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Mar 8
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC