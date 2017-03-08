Trump, Merkel to discuss NATO, terror...

Trump, Merkel to discuss NATO, terrorism in upcoming meeting

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Powhatan Today

After accusing German Chancellor Angela Merkel on the campaign trail of "ruining Germany" by welcoming refugees, President Trump will have his first face-to-face meeting with the German leader at the White House on Tuesday. The two were expected to discuss strengthening the NATO alliance, collaborating to fight terrorism and taking steps to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, White House officials said Friday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Wed Bible Reader 2
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) Mar 8 Divorce proceedings 62
News Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon Mar 8 Jeff Brightone 1
News Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ... Mar 6 Hillary got thumped 4
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) Mar 3 Just Slim 276,621
News Inside the New York City prepper community that... Feb 28 Storm 1
News Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising Feb 18 Gelleta 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. South Korea
  3. China
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Syria
  3. Iraq
  4. North Korea
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,886 • Total comments across all topics: 279,466,769

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC