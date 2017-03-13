Trump May Toss Obama's Drone Strike Rules To Kill More Terrorists
President Donald Trump's national security team may lift Obama-era restrictions on counter-terrorism missions outside of active war zones, the New York Times reports. Trump previewed this possible new strategy in early March by designating Yemen as an "active area of hostilities," which allows the Pentagon to aggressively target al-Qaida without White House approval.
