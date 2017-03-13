To win the war on terror, U.S. must d...

To win the war on terror, U.S. must do more in Afghanistan

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: Sunherald.com

On Sept. 11, 2001, al-Qaida terrorists murdered 3,000 innocent civilians on American soil while under the sanctuary of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? 1 hr Texxy 1
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 3 hr Texxy 64
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... 5 hr Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mon Texxy 1
News More Mideast Madness as Trump Prepares to March Mon Texxy 1
In The Name of Jesus, Amen. Mar 12 misbehaved 1
News Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d... Mar 8 Bible Reader 2
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Surgeon General
  2. China
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Mexico
  5. Ireland
  1. Syria
  2. South Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,235 • Total comments across all topics: 279,571,387

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC