Tillerson faces tough Turkey visit

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson's fledgling diplomatic skills will be put to the test as he travels to Turkey to discuss the fight against ISIS and then Belgium for a meeting of NATO foreign ministers this week. Tillerson's stop in Turkey Thursday will likely pose the real challenge.

