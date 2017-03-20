'There'll be attempts to carry out te...

'There'll be attempts to carry out terror attacks on Passover'

Nadav Argaman, chief of the Shin Bet internal security agency, warned a Knesset committee Monday morning that Israel would likely face a surge in attempts to carry out terror attacks during the upcoming Passover holiday. Speaking before the Knesset's Foreign Affairs and Security Committee, Argaman said Israel was facing a geo-strategic sea change in the region, influenced heavily by the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and the release of billions of dollars from the US to the regime in Tehran.

