The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attac...

The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attacks aim to spoil talks

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: The Gazette

The U.N. special envoy for Syria is condemning the latest "terrorist attacks" in Damascus on the sixth anniversary of the Syrian conflict, saying they are "plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks." Staffan de Mistura says the attacks claimed the lives of innocent civilians and is again urging respect for the cease-fire in Syria, which he says "is being challenged by violations on the ground."

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Terrorism Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09) 22 min Abamdoned memories 65
News Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance? 33 min Just Slim 2
News 'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06) 2 hr Texxy 276,627
News A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ... 4 hr Texxy 1
News Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid 15 hr DR X 2
News Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ... Wed Texxy 1
News Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS... Mar 13 Texxy 1
See all Terrorism Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Terrorism Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  3. Iran
  4. Syria
  5. Northern Ireland
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,755 • Total comments across all topics: 279,593,601

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC