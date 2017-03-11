The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attacks aim to spoil talks

The U.N. special envoy for Syria is condemning the latest "terrorist attacks" in Damascus on the sixth anniversary of the Syrian conflict, saying they are "plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks." Staffan de Mistura says the attacks claimed the lives of innocent civilians and is again urging respect for the cease-fire in Syria, which he says "is being challenged by violations on the ground."

