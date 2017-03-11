The Latest: UN envoy says Syria attacks aim to spoil talks
The U.N. special envoy for Syria is condemning the latest "terrorist attacks" in Damascus on the sixth anniversary of the Syrian conflict, saying they are "plainly designed to spoil attempts to sustain political talks." Staffan de Mistura says the attacks claimed the lives of innocent civilians and is again urging respect for the cease-fire in Syria, which he says "is being challenged by violations on the ground."
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Gazette.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|22 min
|Abamdoned memories
|65
|Trump & Saudi Arabia: Oil Boycott or Bromance?
|33 min
|Just Slim
|2
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|2 hr
|Texxy
|276,627
|A Muslim man from Oregon could face 7 years in ...
|4 hr
|Texxy
|1
|Five reasons 'Homeland' season six is stupid
|15 hr
|DR X
|2
|Trump's plan for safe zones in Syria necessary ...
|Wed
|Texxy
|1
|Al-Qaida Returns To Prominence In Syria As ISIS...
|Mar 13
|Texxy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC