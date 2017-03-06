The Latest: Trump speaks with Kenyan president on terrorism
The White House says Trump expressed appreciation for Kenya's contributions to the African Union Mission in Somalia during a telephone call Tuesday with Kenyatta. Trump also recognized the sacrifices made by Kenyan troops in the fight against al-Shabaab, the Islamic extremist group that's taken hold in neighboring Somalia.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|46 min
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|20 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|61
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mon
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
|German Security Official: Muslim Brotherhood Tr...
|Feb 18
|Texxy the Selfie Cat
|2
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC