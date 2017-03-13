The Latest: Official: attacked soldier shocked but unhurt
The Latest on incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after attempting to seize a soldier's weapon : A spokesman for the military force that patrols public sites in France says the soldier attacked at Orly Airport was "shocked" but uninjured after the "very violent aggression" by a man who was quickly shot dead by two of her fellow patrolmen. The Paris prosecutors, office which has taken over the investigation of the Orly Airport attack, says the suspected attacker who was shot dead was not listed on the government's database of terrorist suspects.
