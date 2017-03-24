The Latest: New round of Syria peace talks starts in Geneva
The U.N. Syria envoy has kicked off the formal start of the fifth round of peace talks over 14 months between envoys from President Bashar Assad's government and opposition groups, amid slim hopes for an immediate breakthrough. The envoy, Staffan de Mistura, hosted Syrian ambassador Bashar al-Ja'afari at U.N. offices in Geneva for the talks set to take place over at least several days around issues of governance, elections, a new constitution, and the fight against terrorism.
