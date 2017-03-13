The Latest: Airport attack becomes terrorism investigation

The Latest on incident at Orly Airport in Paris where a man was shot to death after seizing a soldier's weapon : The investigation into the attack on soldiers guarding Paris' Orly airport, as well as a shooting 90 minutes earlier that targeted police north of Paris, has been taken over by anti-terrorism investigators. The French defense minister, Jean-Yves Le Drian, says the Orly airport attacker assaulted a patrol of three soldiers, all from the air force, including a woman.

