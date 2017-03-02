Terrorists Fired Into Crowd Of Women And Children During Fatal Yemen Raid

SAN DIEGO Chief Special Warfare Operator Brad Woodard, assigned to the U.S. Navy parachute demonstration team, the Leap Frogs, jumps from a C-2A Greyhound aircraft from the Providers of Fleet Logistics Support Squadron 30 during parachute jump training. The Leap Frogs are based in San Diego and perform aerial parachute demonstrations around the nation in support of Naval Special Warfare and Navy Recruiting.

