Terrorism attacks plague Stawell couple's travels | PHOTOS
A Stawell couple are determined to continue travelling the world despite six separate encounters with terrorism and violence on their travels. The latest incident was in London where Graeme and Moyan Cahill visited Westminster Bridge just days before a man mowed down innocent pedestrians last week in an ISIS inspired attack.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stawell Times-News.
Add your comments below
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Wed
|Just Slim
|276,628
|Being overweight may be caused by the clock in ...
|Wed
|Texxy
|11
|Khamenei: The Zionist regime won't exist in 25 ...
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|2
|What prompted the US and UK electronics bans?
|Mar 24
|Canuck stay home
|1
|In The Name of Jesus, Amen.
|Mar 24
|Fairyland no go
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Mar 20
|CombOver Donald
|67
|Family's petition calls for change to ransom po...
|Mar 18
|Capn
|1
Find what you want!
Search Terrorism Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC