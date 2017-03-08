Tense Turkey awaits Trumpa s decision on retaking ISIS capital in Syria
Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Thursday that the United States will "seriously undermine and damage" relations with its NATO ally if President Donald Trump goes through with a plan to back Kurdish forces in the fight to retake Raqqa, the effective capital of the Islamic State. "Our stance is very clear: if there is going to be an operation against ISIS in Raqqa .
Terrorism Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Muslim cleric is in US court fighting against d...
|Wed
|Bible Reader
|2
|Osama Bin Laden reportedly calls Obama 'powerle... (Sep '09)
|Wed
|Divorce proceedings
|62
|Israeli Defense Minister welcomed at the Pentagon
|Wed
|Jeff Brightone
|1
|Hate cleric Anjem Choudary was given A 100,000 ...
|Mar 6
|Hillary got thumped
|4
|'The War Is Not Over' (Sep '06)
|Mar 3
|Just Slim
|276,621
|Inside the New York City prepper community that...
|Feb 28
|Storm
|1
|Ethiopia: Peaceful Protest to Armed Uprising
|Feb 18
|Gelleta
|1
