Tense Turkey awaits Trumpa s decision on retaking ISIS capital in Syria

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim warned on Thursday that the United States will "seriously undermine and damage" relations with its NATO ally if President Donald Trump goes through with a plan to back Kurdish forces in the fight to retake Raqqa, the effective capital of the Islamic State. "Our stance is very clear: if there is going to be an operation against ISIS in Raqqa .

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.