Taliban suicide attacks, shootout kill 16 in Afghan capital
Near-simultaneous Taliban suicide bombings and an hours-long shootout with Afghan security forces left at least 16 people dead and over 100 wounded in Kabul on Wednesday - a stark reminder of the militants' ability to stage large-scale and complex attacks in the country's capital. The brazen noon-time attacks also underscored the challenges the government continues to face as it grapples with the 15-year-long insurgency and struggles to improve security for ordinary Afghans.
