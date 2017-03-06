Syrian refugee loses fake news battle...

Syrian refugee loses fake news battle with Facebook

Read more: KION 46

A Syrian refugee has suffered a defeat in his legal battle to force Facebook to prevent his name and image being linked to terrorism in fake news posts. Anas Modamani had asked a German court for a preliminary injunction that would prevent a selfie he took with German Chancellor Angela Merkel from being posted on the social media platform.

