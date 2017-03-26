Suspects sought in deadly Cincinnati ...

Suspects sought in deadly Cincinnati nightclub shooting

A gunfight broke out inside a crowded Cincinnati nightclub early Sunday, leaving one man dead and 15 other people wounded after a dispute among several patrons escalated into a shootout, authorities said. No suspects were in custody by Sunday night in the shooting at the Cameo club, which has a history of gun violence, and police said there was no indication of any terrorism link.

