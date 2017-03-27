Supreme Court asked to review Guantanamo tribunals
For the first time in over a decade, the Supreme Court is being asked to review the legality of the military commissions at the US Naval Station in Guantanamo Bay, Cuba. The pair of cases that reached the court this week could determine the future of military tribunals set up in the wake of the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks.
