Suicide bomber attacks Bangladesh police special forces base

Security personnel check a car in the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport as Bangladesh government proclaimed red alert in all airports and prisons across the country after an unidentified suicide bomber died inside a makeshift camp of Rapid Action Battalion in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 17, 2017. A security personnel opens the gate of Rapid Action Battalion 's makeshift camp as a car approaches after an unidentified suicide bomber died inside, in Dhaka, Bangladesh, March 17, 2017.

