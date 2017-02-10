Scots families of Tunisia terrorist attack victims to sue
FAMILIES of the two Scots victims of the Tunisia terror attack are among those are to sue Thomson holidays' owner TUI, it has been confirmed. The announcement was made after a coroner ruled the 30 British victims were "unlawfully killed" by a gunman at a hotel in Sousse in June 2015 at the end of a seven-week inquest.
